One person was killed and three others were injured after a concrete slab from an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai's Mulund. Shiv Sena's Shaina NC demanded a probe and strict action against any shoddy contractors.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday expressed condolences after one person was killed when part of the metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai.

One person was killed, and three others were injured on Saturday after a concrete slab from an under-construction Metro Line 4 pillar collapsed onto an auto-rickshaw and a car in Mumbai's Mulund area. Following the incident. Shaina NC emphasised the urgent need to maintain rigorous safety standards at construction sites to prevent such fatal accidents.

Shaina NC Demands Accountability

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The Mulund incident has been tragic to say the least. First and foremost, shradhanjali (tribute) to Ramdhan Yadav, who was visiting Mumbai as a tourist from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. We pray that Bablu Yadav and Mahendra Yadav recover as soon as possible. The Mumbai fire brigade, the local police, the metro authorities, the ward staff, the 108 ambulance, all were rushed to the spot for the rescue and relief operations. That said, heads must roll. We need transparent, accountable practices. If there is a shoddy contractor who has not done his job, he needs to be blacklisted."

"As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have asked for the probe, they have also announced 5 lakh rupees for the family. But it's not a question of money; the deceased can never be compensated. We have to see how we maintain safety standards so that such accidents do not happen," Shaina added.

Official Reports on the Collapse

On Saturday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported. "Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions. (ANI)