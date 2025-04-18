The MMRDA celebrated a major milestone with the breakthrough of a 1.6-kilometer tunnel for Metro Line 7A, connecting Andheri East and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The successful tunnel breakthrough between Andheri East and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday marked a significant milestone in the building of Mumbai Metro Line 7A, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis officiated the event by activating the tunnel boring machine (TBM), in the presence of MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

The 1.6-kilometre tunnel, part of the Metro 7A extension project, is the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) first underground venture for a metro corridor in the city. Constructed with a final diameter of 6.4 metres, the tunnel represents a major step in improving rapid transit connectivity across Mumbai.

The Red Line 7, which runs from Dahisar East to Gundavali, is extended by 3.4 kilometers by Metro Line 7A. Of this, 0.94 km are above ground and 2.5 km are subterranean. In addition to providing essential interchanges with Metro Lines 1, 3, 6, and 9, the extension will have two stations: CSMIA Terminal 2 (underground) and Airport Colony (elevated), allowing for smooth access from Mira-Bhayander to the airport.

The tunnel breakthrough was achieved by TBM Disha, which completed the 1.647-km downline drive that began in September 2023. According to CM Fadnavis, it's a crucial step toward building 150 kilometers of metro lines in a year. However, according on current work, only around 22 km should be operational by December 2025. Metro 2B connects Mandale to Diamond Garden, Metro 7A connects Kundavali to CSMIA, and Metro 9 connects Dahisar to Kashigaon.

Next month, there could be more development on the parallel upline tunnel, accelerating MMRDA's underground metro construction debut. Metro Line 7A, which is now 59% finished, is expected to greatly improve Mumbai's east-west and north-south metro connectivity and reduce traffic near the airport.