In the wake of the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday chaired a review meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar and other senior officials to assess the law and order situation in the state.

"Held a review meeting on law and order with the Director General of Police and other senior police officials at 'Sankalp'. Law and order is the government's topmost priority. No matter who the criminals are, they will not be spared at any cost," the post read.

Kumar further stated that police and administration in the state had been instructed to work with full preparedness and strictness. 
"Directed to expedite the investigation of criminal incidents and take swift action against the guilty. Instructed the police and administration to work with full preparedness and strictness to maintain law and order," the post read.

Jungle Raj in Bihar?

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that hundreds of businessmen were being killed in Bihar, but it couldn't be called "Jungle Raj."

Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, also raised questions over the law and order situation and said, "A few steps away from the police station in Patna, a prominent Bihar businessman was shot dead!"

"Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it jungle raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management, and image management", Tejashwi Yadav wrote on 'X' in Hindi. 

Earlier today, RJD leader Mrtiyunjay Tiwari slammed the Bihar government over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, alleging that the state has "descended into lawlessness" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar."Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain on the Chief Minister's chair even for a moment. Bihar has descended into a state of lawlessness... Only the departure of this government will bring good to Bihar", Mrityunjay Tiwari told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case. The SIT will be headed by Patna Central SP.

The forensic team arrived at the crime scene on Saturday morning following Gopal Khemka's murder in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The incident took place on July 4.