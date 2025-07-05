36 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained minor injuries in a road accident in Ramban. Officials confirmed all injured are stable and receiving treatment, assuring necessary arrangements are in place for pilgrim safety.

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, following a road accident in Ramban in which 36 pilgrims sustained minor injuries.



In a post on social media platform X, Singh wrote, "Just now spoke to DC #Ramban, Mr. Mohammad Alyas Khan, after learning about the road accident at Chandrakot involving a vehicle carrying Amarnath pilgrims. 36 pilgrims sustained minor injuries, which are being attended at District Hospital Ramban. There is no reason for concern. All arrangements for the pilgrims are in place and are being constantly supervised by the administration."



The incident occurred when the last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and collided with four stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site in Ramban.



Meanwhile, all injured passengers in the collision were shifted to the District Hospital Ramban by the district administration, which was already present at the site.



In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy Commissioner (DEO) Ramban wrote, "The last vehicle of the Pahalgam convoy lost control and hit stranded vehicles at the Chanderkot Langer site, damaging 4 vehicles and causing minor injuries to 36 Yatris. The District Administration, already present at the site, immediately shifted the injured to DH Ramban."

Top officials monitor treatment

Ramban District Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) DKR Shridhar Patil, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Kulbir Singh, and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Varunjeet Singh Charak rushed to the hospital, monitored treatment, and directed the CMO to ensure the best possible care. The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey.



"DC Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, DIG DKR Shridhar Patil, SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh, and ADC Varunjeet Singh Charak rushed to the hospital, monitored treatment, and directed the CMO to ensure the best possible care. The Yatris were later shifted to other vehicles for their onward journey," the post further read.

Medical official confirms stable condition of all injured

Mohammad Rafi, In-charge Medical Superintendent, DH Ramban, said that no patients were referred to any other hospital, further stating that so far, 10 patients had been discharged and the remaining would be discharged in the next hour.



"A bus carrying pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra collided with another bus. We received a total of 36 injured patients. All the patients have been treated here, we did not refer anyone to any other hospital. 10 patients have been discharged and in the next 1 hour, almost all the patients will be discharged..." Rafi told ANI. (ANI)

