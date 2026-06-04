A video from Mumbai Metro showed a three-slot dustbin appearing to empty into one compartment. The clip sparked questions about how waste segregation works and whether commuters can trust the system.

A seemingly ordinary dustbin inside the Mumbai Metro has ignited an online debate after a viral video appeared to reveal a surprising flaw in its waste-segregation system. The clip has been shared by Instagram user Vrushali. At first glance, the dustbin appears to promote responsible waste disposal, featuring three separate slots designated for different categories of waste. However, when the person filming peeps inside, they discover all three openings leading into a single compartment.

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The footage quickly sparked criticism, with social media users questioning whether the waste-segregation setup was genuinely functional or merely cosmetic. Several users argued that such arrangements undermine public efforts to encourage responsible waste disposal, while others expressed frustration that modern civic infrastructure should be leading by example when it comes to sustainable waste management.

Several social media users familiar with similar waste-bin designs stepped in with an alternative explanation. According to them, such dustbins often use separate coloured garbage bags suspended beneath each opening. In these systems, waste segregation is achieved through individual liners rather than fixed internal partitions.

They suggested that the video may have captured the bin during a collection cycle, when the bags had either been removed for disposal or had not yet been replaced, creating the impression that all waste was being dumped into a single compartment.