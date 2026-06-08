A man was killed and three others were injured after two men stabbed them with a knife following a dispute at a rickshaw stand in Mumbai's Kurar area. Police have arrested the two accused, identified as Virendra and Mahendra. Investigation is ongoing.

A man was killed and three others injured after two persons allegedly stabbed them following a dispute at a rickshaw stand in Mumbai's Kurar area. Police have arrested the accused and are investigating the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police identify accused and victim

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 12 Gajanan Rajmane and, two accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on Sunday and also injured others who tried to intervene. "An incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kurar Police Station at Appa Pada. Two accused individuals stabbed a person with a knife; they also injured others who had come to intervene," the police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Gotre, while the accused have been identified as Virendra and Mahendra. "The accused involved are Virendra and Mahendra, while the deceased has been identified as Akash Gotre. There are three injured individuals; one sustained an injury to the arm, and another suffered an injury to the stomach," the DCP said.

Investigation Underway

Police have taken both accused into custody and initiated legal proceedings in the matter. "The accused are currently in our custody, and we are initiating legal proceedings against them. We are gathering necessary evidence, including CCTV footage, and have deployed two or three teams to investigate the matter thoroughly. The incident stemmed from a minor dispute that escalated while they were sitting in a rickshaw at the Appa Pada rickshaw stand," Rajmane said.

"We are currently awaiting medical reports to determine if they were under the influence of any substance at the time," Rajmane added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)