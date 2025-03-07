Mumbai man hangs himself inside hotel room, uploads suicide note on work website blaming wife

Read Full Article

Mumbai: A 41-year-old man tragically ended his life in a Mumbai hotel room, leaving behind a note in which he blamed his wife and her aunt. Identified as Nishant Tripathi, he died by suicide last Friday at the Sahara Hotel, according to police reports. Before taking this extreme step, he uploaded his suicide note on the website of the company where he was employed.

Tripathi had checked into the hotel three days prior and had reportedly placed a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on his door. When there was no response for an extended period, the hotel staff, using a master key, entered the room and discovered him deceased. Authorities were immediately informed of the incident.

Police have launched an investigation and registered a case against Apoorva Parikh and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra, on charges of abetment to suicide. The case was filed based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, a women's rights activist. However, no arrests have been made so far.

According to officials, Tripathi had secured his suicide note with a password on his company’s website. In the note, he expressed his deep love for his wife but also held her and her aunt accountable for his death.

"By the time you read this, I'll be gone. In my last moments, I could've hated you for everything that happened. But I don't. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it's not going to fade," read his suicide note.

"My mother knows among all the other struggles I faced, you and Prarthana Mausi are also responsible for my death. So I beg you don't approach her now. She's broken enough. Let her grieve in peace," it added.

Just days before the Mumbai incident, a tech professional from Agra, Manav Sharma, allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a video in which he blamed his wife. He was found hanging at his residence on February 24, and his sister discovered the video on his phone two days later.

In the seven-minute recording, Sharma, with a noose around his neck, spoke about the need for legal protections for men. Meanwhile, his wife, Nikita, released a counter video denying the allegations and accusing him of domestic violence under the influence of alcohol.

