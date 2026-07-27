The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered and returned 1,665 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.49 crore to their rightful owners during a special event held at Ghatkopar.

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered and returned 1,665 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2.49 crore to their rightful owners during a special event held at Ghatkopar. GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar personally handed over the recovered devices to complainants, marking end to an extensive, months-long investigation involving multiple police units.

The recovery operation was driven by dedicated investigation teams from the Central and Western railway divisions, working closely with the railway cyber cell, railway crime branch, and railway police stations across the network. The teams also coordinated with police forces in Maharashtra and several other states to trace the stolen devices.

Using IMEI-based technical analysis, digital tracking, and sustained cyber investigation, officers successfully tracked the missing phones. In several instances, the devices had already been activated in other states, prompting coordinated recovery efforts with local police agencies.

"In several cases where stolen mobilephones were found to be operational in other states, close coordination was established with respective state police agencies for recovery. Effective co-operation among state police forces, local investigation teams, and technical units facilitated recovery and restoration of mobile phones," said a statement released by the GRP.

The police said every complaint received meticulous attention, combining technology with on-ground verification to recover the stolen property.

"Each complaint was pursued diligently through technical investigation, data analysis, field verification and legal procedures to ensure recovery of the stolen property," the statement said.