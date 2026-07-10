Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to seek a Mumbai–Dehradun Vande Bharat Express, higher train frequency on key routes, faster execution of pending rail projects, and redevelopment of the old Rishikesh railway station.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi to push for improved rail connectivity and accelerate several key railway infrastructure projects across the state. The discussions focused on enhancing passenger convenience, supporting tourism, and improving transportation for residents and pilgrims.

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Mumbai–Dehradun Vande Bharat Demand

One of the major proposals placed before the Railway Minister was the introduction of a Mumbai–Dehradun Vande Bharat Express or a new Superfast train. Dhami said a large number of Uttarakhand residents live and work in Mumbai, while tourists and pilgrims travel throughout the year to destinations such as Char Dham, Kainchi Dham, Jageshwar Dham and Haridwar. Better direct rail connectivity would significantly reduce travel time and improve convenience.

More Trains on Key Routes

The Chief Minister also requested an increase in the frequency of Mumbai–Haridwar and Mumbai–Ramnagar train services. In addition, he proposed extending the Dehradun–Kota train to Surat, Vadodara and Mumbai, providing better connectivity between Uttarakhand and western India.

Focus on Pending Railway Projects

Dhami urged the Railway Minister to expedite major railway projects, including the Kichha–Sitarganj–Khatima rail line and the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway project. He also sought the Centre's support in resolving issues related to land acquisition and survey work to ensure timely completion of these projects.

Rishikesh Station Redevelopment

The Chief Minister requested the closure of the old Rishikesh railway station and the transfer of its land to the Uttarakhand government. He said the land is proposed for integration into the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor master plan, which aims to improve urban infrastructure and tourism facilities in the area.

Banbasa Halt Receives In-Principle Approval

Dhami also requested stoppages for the Triveni Express, Mathura Express and Daurai Express at Banbasa railway station, citing its strategic importance near the India–Nepal border and the presence of an Indian Army unit. According to reports, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave in-principle approval to this proposal.