A 20-year-old college student in Versova, Mumbai, was allegedly dragged out of her own home, assaulted, and humiliated by a female acquaintance and her accomplices - and the act was recorded on mobile phones.

A 20-year-old college student in Versova, Mumbai, was allegedly dragged out of her own home, assaulted, and humiliated by a female acquaintance and her accomplices - and the act was recorded on mobile phones. The incident happened around 12:30 am on Wednesday when the victim was inside her flat with her domestic help, while her parents were away attending a family function. Three college students, aged between 20 and 21, allegedly stormed into her residence, forcibly pulled her out, and cut her hair.

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Officials said a case has been registered by Versova police, and an investigation is underway.

"A probe has been initiated against the three girls on victim's complaint. The trio pulled the victim out of her flat and even threatened her when she screamed for help. The motive behind the act found out was the suspect suspected the victim having an affair with her boyfriend," said a Versova police officer.

The student recounted, "I got in touch with the 21-year-old suspect and her boyfriend through a common friend. On March 7, the suspect even visited my home in Andheri (west) and checked my mobile and left when she did not find anything. Then I did not knew the reason behind her checking my mobile. The matter was clear when she along with two others visited my home at night and dragged me out of my flat by holding my hair."

Police revealed that while the main accused carried out the act of cutting the victim’s hair, the other two allegedly recorded the incident. As the victim cried for help, she was reportedly threatened with social media defamation, and warned they would circulate the video to tarnish her image.

Police are now scanning CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to trace the movements of the accused and their escape route.