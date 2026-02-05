Police on Thursday arrested the father of a 20-year-old woman with mental illness after DNA evidence confirmed that he had impregnated her, officials said.

In a shocking incident, police on Thursday arrested the father of a 20-year-old woman with mental illness after DNA evidence confirmed that he had impregnated her, officials said. The crime came to light in 2025 when hospital staff discovered that the woman was five months pregnant during a routine medical examination. She had been admitted to the city’s Cama & Albless Hospital in September after complaining of persistent abdominal discomfort to her grandmother.

Alarmed by the pregnancy, hospital authorities immediately alerted the police, and an investigation was launched to identify the accused. As part of the probe, DNA and blood samples were collected from nearly 16 men, including the woman’s father, and matched with genetic material from the foetus.

A forensic report received on January 27 revealed a single positive match her father leading to his arrest. Police said that during counselling sessions, the woman disclosed she had been sexually assaulted by multiple individuals in the past, later also identifying her father’s involvement.

Based on initial information, officers had earlier arrested two others a man and a minor in connection with the case. However, forensic findings ultimately established the father’s role in the crime.

The sexual assault is believed to have occurred between March and September 21 last year. A case was registered the following day after forensic evidence confirmed the accused’s identity.