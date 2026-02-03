Man Rapes 14-Year-Old Daughter in Delhi's Paharganj, Arrested
A teen girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her father in Delhi's Paharganj. The case came to light after a house owner alerted police on Saturday night. The victim said the abuse happened four to five times over the past 10 to 15 days.
Father arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old daughter in Delhi
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said on Monday. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, officials confirmed, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
According to police, the girl told investigators and counsellors that her father raped her four to five times over the past 10 to 15 days. The incidents allegedly took place inside the family’s rented house.
How the case came to light
The matter came to light on Saturday night after the police control room (PCR) received a call from a woman reporting the assault. A senior police officer said that a police team was immediately sent to the location.
At the spot, officers met the caller, who was the owner of the house where the family lived.
Victim narrates ordeal to police
The house owner told the police that the girl's father had sexually assaulted his daughter. After this, the victim spoke to the police and described what she had gone through.
Family background and living conditions
Police said the woman lived in the rented house with her parents and her 13-year-old sister. The family is originally from Darbhanga district in Bihar.
According to the victim, her father often physically abused her, her younger sister, and their mother. She told police that on three occasions, including Saturday, her father raped her.
Police action and investigation
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Anant Mittal confirmed that the accused, aged 40, was arrested soon after the complaint. He has been sent to judicial custody as the investigation continues.
Police said the woman is being provided medical care and counselling, and further legal procedures are underway.
Authorities stress importance of reporting abuse
Police officials said cases of domestic sexual abuse are often hidden due to fear and social pressure. They urged victims to come forward and assured full support and strict legal action against offenders.
