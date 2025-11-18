A damaged gas pipeline in Mumbai has caused a severe CNG shortage, disrupting transport across the city. Thousands of autos, taxis, and BEST buses are off the roads, stranding commuters and schoolchildren.

Mumbai woke up to another stressful morning on Tuesday (November 18) as the CNG shortage that began on Sunday showed no signs of easing. What started with a damaged gas pipeline in Chembur has now left thousands of commuters scrambling for transport, with autos, taxis, cabs and even school buses missing from the roads.

By Tuesday, the impact is set to worsen, nearly 44% of BEST's CNG buses may remain off the roads, pushing the city's already stretched transport network to the brink.

Autos and Taxis Vanish as CNG Pumps Stay Shut

Across the city, people stood helpless outside housing societies, train stations and bus stops, trying to flag down an auto or taxi but most never turned up. With many CNG pumps still shut, what few vehicles did manage to operate charged steep fares.

For over 5 lakh private CNG vehicle owners, Monday turned into a day of long waits and little clarity. Auto drivers waited for hours outside pumps, forming queues stretching over a kilometre.

"I've been waiting since 5:30 am. It's 1 pm now. Nobody is telling us when the supply will come back," a frustrated auto driver said.

School Travel Chaos: Parents Left Helpless

The crisis hit schoolchildren too. Around 2,000 school buses went off the roads on Monday, leaving many parents struggling to arrange transport.

Andheri resident Suheil Merchant described his wife's ordeal: "She had to walk all the way from Vile Parle West to Andheri West after dropping our little one. The van operator cancelled pickups for the afternoon."

Sharing Autos? Not So Easy or Affordable

Commuters heading to busy office hubs like the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) said shared autos were charging as much as Rs 50–60 per seat.

"They were taking advantage of the situation. We had no choice," said office-goer Vijay Bhandari.

How the Chaos Began

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when GAIL India's gas pipeline near the RCF terminal in Chembur suffered "third-party damage". This disrupted supply to Mahanagar Gas Ltd's (MGL) Wadala station, the main source for several pumps in the MMR.

An MGL spokesperson said that 225 out of 389 CNG stations are currently operational. "Restoration of full supply is expected by Tuesday noon," she told a news agency.

Low Pressure, Long Lines and No Clear Answers

Even stations that did reopen struggled with low gas pressure. Petrol Dealers' Association president Chetan Modi said pumps had to intermittently stop supply late on Sunday night and again on Monday morning.

Transport unions criticised the lack of backup arrangements.

"MGL should have had an alternate supply line from Mahape. We've asked for this before," said Thampy Kurien, president of the Mumbai Rickshawmen's Union, adding that drivers are losing Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 a day in earnings.

Thane and Navi Mumbai Also Face Heat

In Thane, only one MGL pump, at Khopat, was functioning. The queue was so long that some motorists gave up and returned home without fuel. Thane Municipal Transport said its CNG buses can operate only until Tuesday morning.

Navi Mumbai, too, saw drivers stuck in serpentine lines. Ghansoli-based cab operator Satyam Upadhyay said he hasn't worked since Sunday. "We're just waiting for any update," he said.