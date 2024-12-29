Mumbai call centre employee abducted, forced to strip, filmed naked by ex-colleague, extorted Rs 2.6 lakh

In a shocking incident, a call centre employee was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and extorted by his former colleague and an accomplice in Mumbai.

In a shocking incident, a call centre employee was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and extorted by his former colleague and an accomplice in Mumbai. Police described the incident as a planned act of revenge. The Malwani police have arrested the prime accused, Agnelo Gomes, and his friend, Aditya Bedekar, in connection with the case.

According to officials, Gomes previously worked with the victim AP Singh at the same call centre. He suspected that Singh’s alleged complaint to the management had led to his termination, after which he planned to take revenge from Singh.

On December 24, after finishing his shift, Singh was dropped near his home in Mahakali Nagar, Malad West, by his office vehicle. Around 3 to 4 am, Gomes, accompanied by Bedekar, intercepted Singh near his residence. Singh was assaulted and forced onto a bike before being taken to an isolated location in Goregaon.

Police revealed that Gomes forced Singh to download loan apps and input his personal details to secure instant loans. Within hours, Rs 6.2 lakh was credited to Singh's bank accounts, out of which Gomes fraudulently withdrew Rs 2.6 lakh through ATMs and online transfers. Singh was then stripped and filmed in the nude, with Gomes threatening to release the footage on social media if he dared to approach police.

For hours, Singh was taken to multiple locations, enduring relentless intimidation. Once he was released, he promptly reported the incident to the Malwani police.

An FIR has been filed against Gomes and Bedekar under charges of abduction, assault, and extortion. "The level of planning and execution involved in this case is alarming. We are investigating further to uncover any additional accomplices or similar incidents," a police official stated.

Also read: Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter blackmails ex-soldier's wife with private photos, videos; Case registered

Latest Videos