Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter blackmails ex-soldier's wife with private photos, videos; Case registered

A rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru allegedly blackmailed a former soldier's wife using private photos and videos, extorting money, gold, and a car. He also threatened her with a knife and sent private photos to her family. Police are preparing to question him under custody.

Bengaluru: Rowdy sheeter blackmails ex-soldier's wife with private photos, videos; Case registered
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

A case has been registered at Byadarahalli police station against a rowdy sheeter for allegedly blackmailing the wife of a former soldier using private videos and photos. The accused, identified as Suresh alias Kunigal Suri, has been charged under the Information Technology Act, with extortion, and intimidation based on the complaint filed by the 37-year-old victim.  

The victim resides in a three-story house within Byadarahalli police station limits. According to her complaint, the accused had introduced himself as a cab driver three years ago and had rented her house. Even after vacating the property, Suresh maintained contact with her, frequently visiting when her husband and children were away. Over time, this led to a physical relationship between them, during which Suresh allegedly recorded private videos and photos.  

Using these recordings, Suresh began to blackmail the victim, demanding money and valuables under the threat of exposing the private content.  

The victim later discovered Suresh’s criminal background and asked him to stay away from her house. However, Suresh allegedly insisted that she comply with his demands, warning her of dire consequences if refused. On the night of November 30, near Valmiki Nagar Circle, the accused confronted the victim, accusing her of ignoring his calls. When she expressed her unwillingness to continue communication, Suresh reportedly threatened her with a knife and forcibly took her mobile phone, car keys, house keys, and 18 grams of gold.

In a shocking escalation, the accused allegedly sent the victim’s private photos to her husband through an unknown mobile number. These photos were also accessed on her daughter’s mobile phone, further traumatizing the family. The victim has urged the authorities to take strict action against the accused.  

The Byadarahalli police are making arrangements to take Suresh into custody on a body warrant, as he is currently in jail for stabbing a man near the Tumkur court in an unrelated case. Further investigations are underway to gather evidence and address the victim’s allegations.  

