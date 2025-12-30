A fatal BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Bhandup West claimed four lives and injured nine. PM Modi expressed condolences, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh aid for the deceased's families. The bus driver is in custody.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the fatal bus accident near Bhandup West railway station in Mumbai that claimed four lives and left nine injured. The Prime Minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bhandup, Mumbai. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi," the PMO said in an X post.

The accident occurred late Monday, when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) bus rammed into pedestrians in Bhandup West. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot soon after the crash, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra CM announces compensation

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the deadly bus accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased in the accident. "The tragic incident in which 4 people lost their lives in a fatal accident near Bhandup railway station in Mumbai is extremely unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. In this incident, 9 people were injured, and I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased," CM Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Police launch probe

According to Mumbai Police, the BEST bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning, and a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Speaking to reporters, Mumbai DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said, "The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, four succumbed to their injuries. Three of the four deceased victims are women, and one a man, while of the nine injured, eight of them are men and one woman."

"The BEST bus involved in the crash will be inspected to check for any mechanical and technical faults, and the actual reason for the crash will be determined after a thorough investigation," DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput added. (ANI)