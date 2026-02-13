Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde will chair a joint BMC meeting on Friday to discuss the 'Birth Certificate Scam' at the request of Kirit Somaiya. The meeting will address allegations of fake certificates being issued to Bangladeshis and others.

A joint meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be chaired by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday to discuss allegations of fake birth certificates being issued to Bangladeshis and others. The meeting has been convened at the request of former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Concerned police officials and officers from the registration department have been asked to remain present, while Somaiya will also attend the meeting.

Meeting Details and Official Confirmation

In a letter from the Mayor's office, Tawde said the communication from Somaiya regarding the issue is enclosed and that a joint meeting has been scheduled for Friday, February 13, at 12 pm at the BMC headquarters. "Enclosed herewith is the letter on the above subject received from Shri Kirit Somaiya, former Member of Parliament. In order to discuss the said matter, I have convened a joint meeting on Friday, 13 February 2026 at 12.00 noon at my office located at the Municipal Corporation Headquarters, Old Building, First Floor, Mumbai - 1. You are therefore requested to kindly attend the said meeting on time along with the concerned officers and with the necessary information and documents," the letter issued by the office of Ritu Tawde said.

Reacting to the development, Somaiya said that the Mayor had called the joint meeting on his request to discuss the "Birth Certificate Scam." He added that officials from the BMC, the Collector's office, the police and the Health Department would attend the meeting. "Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on My Request has called Joint Meeting tomorrow 13 Feb noon 12 O'clock on "BirthCertificate Scam" Officials of BMC, Collector Office, Police, Health Minister will attend the meeting," the 'X' post from Somaiya said.

Background of the Allegations

This is not the first time Somaiya has raised the issue of fake birth certificates being issued to Bangladeshi citizens in Mumbai. Earlier in November 2025, a BMC official was suspended for alleged involvement in the matter. The BJP leader alleged that the official was involved in issuing more than 1,000 birth certificates. "MUMBAI Birth Certificate Scam BMC suspended Health Officer Dr Sanjay Funde & process to suspend another Health Officer & 2 Assistants initiated FIR to be registered by Deonar Police Station today BMC officials involved in 1000 FAKE/Illegal birth certificates scam," Somaiya wrote on 'X'. (ANI)