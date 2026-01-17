Following the BMC election results, posters praising CM Devendra Fadnavis appeared across Mumbai. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, and its alliance with the Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction formed the largest bloc.

BJP Celebrates BMC Poll Victory

Posters hailing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as "Dhurandhar Devendra" were put up across several parts of Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections results were announced.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The posters were displayed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha Mumbai president Tajinder Singh Tiwana, who was also elected as a corporator in the civic polls. Large hoardings praising Fadnavis' leadership appeared across the city, reflecting a celebratory mood within the BJP camp following its strong performance in the country's richest civic body.

BMC Election Results: Official Figures

BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Alliance Performance

According to official figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Results

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

Other Parties' Performance

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat.

A Fragmented Civic Mandate

Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. The results reflect a fragmented but competitive civic mandate, with alliances playing a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the BMC elections.

(ANI)