Kingpin of Rs 5,600 crore worth drugs haul in Delhi has Congress link; all you need to know

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (October 3) alleged that Tushar Goyal, the main accused in the massive drug bust involving Rs 5,600 crore worth of narcotics in Delhi, is the head of the Indian Youth Congress's (IYC) Delhi wing's RTI cell. This claim was made following the Delhi Police's seizure of over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, marking one of the largest drug busts in the capital.

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested as many as four individuals from South Delhi's Mahipalpur area and confiscated the drug consignment, weighing over 602 kilograms in total. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth Rs 5,600 crore in the international market.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the Congress party's alleged association with Goyal, asking, "What relations does the Congress party have with him (Tushar Goyal)? Was this money being used in elections by the Congress party? Does some leader of the Congress have any arrangements with drug peddlers?" He also called on the Congress, specifically the Hooda family, to clarify their connection to Goyal.

The individuals arrested were identified as Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27), and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) from Delhi, and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) from Mumbai. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah, Goyal, a resident of Vasant Vihar, is allegedly a major distributor of narcotics in India for an international drug racket. The other three acted as his associates in the operation.

Jain, who is reportedly linked to a drug dealer in Mumbai, had come to Delhi to receive a 15-kilogram cocaine consignment from Goyal when all four were arrested outside a godown in Mahipalpur on October 1. Inside the godown, the police found 22 cartons of banned substances, including 547 kilograms of cocaine and over 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana.

Authorities believe Goyal has connections in Dubai and other West Asian countries. The accused reportedly used cryptocurrency to acquire drugs, which were then distributed across India.

Goyal, a graduate from a reputed university in 2003, also assists his father in running two publication houses in central Delhi. Himanshu Kumar, who previously worked as a bouncer and bodyguard, provided muscle power for the syndicate, while Siddiqui, a driver, helped with deliveries. Jain, operating under the direction of his Mumbai-based contact, had traveled to Delhi to collect the consignment from Goyal when the arrest took place.

