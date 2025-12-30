Mumbai's CSMIA has launched Taxiway M, a new parallel taxiway aimed at boosting airside efficiency. This infrastructure upgrade will support the airport's 950+ daily flights, improve departure capacity, and enhance overall operational resilience.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has commissioned Taxiway M, a significant airside infrastructure upgrade designed to improve airside efficiency and operational resilience at one of the world's busiest single-runway airports.

Addressing Operational Bottlenecks

According to a release, the CSMIA handles an average of 950+ aircraft traffic movements (ATMs) daily. This is primarily supported by the main runway 09/27 that handles high-intensity operations supported historically by a single Parallel Taxi Track (PTT) N-N1, which has remained in near-constant use due to the absence of an alternate full-length taxiway.

Over time, sustained traffic levels and limited maintenance windows highlighted the need for an additional parallel taxiway to improve operational resilience and reduce dependency on a single taxi track. Taxiway M was conceived to address this critical requirement.

Complex Execution and Project Delivery

However, the project involved substantial complexity, as the alignment was constrained by the presence of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) building located along the taxiway corridor. To ensure full-length connectivity of the Taxiway, CSMIA relocated the ARFF facility and commissioned a temporary main fire station, ensuring uninterrupted CAT-10 emergency response capabilities, while concurrently commencing construction of the new permanent ARFF station.

Executed during the Fourth Control Period (FCP), the project progressed in multiple phases. Phase 1 connected Runway 14-32, followed by Phase 2, where a continuous parallel taxiway network was established. Despite the challenges of working within a highly constrained airside environment--surrounded by active taxiways on three sides and a runway on the fourth--the project was delivered through meticulous planning, close coordination with stakeholders, and fast-track execution. Uncharted utilities encountered during execution were also addressed through swift design modifications, enabling the project to remain on schedule, the release stated.

Taxiway M was commissioned on December 25, 2025, aligned with the Aeronautical Information Regulation and Control (AIRAC) cycle, after approximately 240 days of construction, including the monsoon period. Despite the early monsoon onset and seasonal transitions, the timely delivery reflects the preparedness, foresight, and execution discipline of the CSMIA team, along with timely approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Operational and Environmental Benefits

The new parallel Taxiway M delivers operational benefits by enabling more efficient departure sequencing, allowing aircrafts to move onto the runway and take-off promptly, and allow aircrafts to queue on the taxiway while awaiting take-off clearance. This, as per the release, significantly improves departure capacity during peak periods while offering greater flexibility to air traffic controllers in managing airside traffic flows.

The parallel taxiway also provides an alternate routing option during planned maintenance or unforeseen disruptions, enhancing overall operational resilience. From an environmental standpoint, reduced taxi distances and shorter ground holding times contribute to lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions, thus reinforcing CSMIA's commitment to sustainable airport operations.

"With Taxiway M now operational, CSMIA is in a better positioned to manage current traffic volumes while creating headroom for future growth, ensuring smoother, safer and more reliable airport operations," the release emphasised. (ANI)