Five people sustained injuries after a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of Jay Krupa Tower in Byculla East, Mumbai, due to a suspected cable failure. The incident occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) VN Sangle confirmed the details, saying, "The incident took place around 9 pm, and the lift collapsed from the fourth floor. Five people have been admitted to the hospital."

Emergency Services Respond to Scene

Mumbai Fire Brigade teams, along with police, ambulance services, and BMC Ward staff, rushed to the scene to provide assistance and ensure the safety of other residents in the building. The injured individuals were promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical care. Further details are awaited.