At least four people have been injured after being hit by a moving local train near Mumbai's Sandhurst Road railway station on the Harbour-Central line, officials said on Thursday.

Central Railway Responds

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway informed that the individuals were hit by a local train while walking along the tracks.

CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Neela says, "Four people who were walking on the tracks near Sandhurst Road station were injured after being hit by a train. All of them have been admitted to the railway hospital, and every effort is being made to treat them. We once again request that all passengers and residents avoid crossing or walking on the tracks under any circumstances."

The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)