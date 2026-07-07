A 12-year-old child died in Mumbai after falling into an elevator shaft while playing hide-and-seek. Neighbours alleged the lift had been faulty for months. In a separate incident, six people were killed after a structure collapsed amid heavy rains.

12-year-old dies after falling into elevator shaft

A 12-year-old child died after allegedly falling into an elevator shaft from the 10th floor of Shamim Tower in Mumbai's Nehru Nagar, according to local residents.

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Speaking to the media, a neighbour said the children were playing hide-and-seek and often hid near the elevator. According to the neighbour, the child was leaning against the elevator doors while hiding when they suddenly opened, causing the child to fall from the 10th floor to the third floor.

The neighbour also alleged that the building's elevator had been malfunctioning for the past seven months. "There has been a persistent issue with the elevator here. It's not a new problem; it's been going on for about seven months. The elevator never really functions properly. The power was out on our floor, so it was dark," the neighbour said. Describing the incident, the neighbour added, "While playing hide-and-seek, the children would often hide in the corners near the elevator. The other children said he was hiding in the corner by the elevator and leaning against it when the doors suddenly opened. He fell from the 10th floor to the third floor. The boy had passed away."

6 killed in Mankhurd shanty collapse

In a separate incident, at least six people were killed on Monday after two to three shanties housed within a ground-plus-three structure collapsed in Mumbai's Janata Nagar area of Mankhurd on Sunday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The incident occurred amid relentless heavy rainfall that has lashed Mumbai and its suburbs over the past several days.

According to the Mumbai Police, the collapse took place at around 8:30 pm in the Mandala area under the jurisdiction of the Mankhurd Police Station. A neighbouring building reportedly gave way and crashed onto the shanties, trapping several people beneath the debris. Rescue operations were launched to search for and evacuate those trapped. (ANI)