On Muharram, PM Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended greetings, recalling Imam Hussain's sacrifice for truth and justice. Kharge urged embracing compassion, while Modi highlighted courage and conviction.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his wishes on the occasion of Muharram on Friday, urging citizens to embrace the values of compassion and social justice. He highlighted the significance of the day as a moment to reflect on the historical sacrifices made for truth and righteousness.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, highlighted the legacy of Imam Husain. Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Winning victory while being oppressed, this I learned from Imam Husain."~ Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion of Muharram, let us, while remembering the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Husain (AS), resolve to walk on the path of love, brotherhood, justice, and mutual harmony. #Muharram."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Muharram, saying the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice. Talking to X, the Prime Minister said the occasion serves as a reminder of values such as truth, justice, courage and conviction. He wrote, "The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice. It is also a reminder of the enduring power of courage and conviction."

Significance and Observance of Muharram

Meanwhile, Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq. The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day.

This event, marked by solemnity, saw participants paying respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala as the procession moved through routes in the city. The participants pounded their chests in a display of their sorrow and mourning.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of Shia Muslims gathered on the streets of Srinagar on Wednesday to participate in the 8th Muharram procession. Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims.

In India, the Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias. (ANI)