A 17-year-old cricket trainee died by suicide in Vikarabad, Telangana. Her family alleges harassment by two youths, prompting police to register a case and examine her mobile phone to uncover the circumstances behind the tragic incident.

17 Year Old Cricketer Dies By Suicide In Telangana Following Harassment

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): A 17-year-old cricket player allegedly died by suicide at her maternal uncle's residence in Madhu Colony of Vikarabad district in Telangana, with her family alleging that she was being harassed by two youths, police said.

The deceased was staying at her maternal uncle's house in Madhu Colony and undergoing coaching for cricket selections. According to the family, two youths were allegedly harassing her in the name of love, which they believe led to her death. Following the incident, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A police official said that the police had examined the deceased's mobile phone as part of the investigation and sent it for detailed examination to ascertain further details. "The deceased has been identified as Nandhini (17). She was staying at her maternal uncle's residence in Madhu Colony, Vikarabad, and was taking coaching for selections. Her family has alleged that two youths were harassing her in the name of love, and that is why she died by suicide by hanging. We have checked her mobile phone. We are still investigating the matter and have sent her phone for detailed examination. We have registered a case and are investigating," the police official said.

Police said further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and examine the allegations made by the family. Further details are awaited from the police.

Earlier, a woman was found dead lying on the floor with blood stains under suspicious circumstances in a flat in Dhathu Nagar under Meerpet Police Station limits in Hyderabad. Police, along with the clues team, reached the spot after receiving information and are currently investigating the matter. According to a police official, "The deceased has been identified as Anitha. She was found dead in Sri Laxmi Residency in Posh Colony. After receiving information about the matter, we, along with the clues team, reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter." (ANI)