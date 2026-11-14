CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited Head Constable Sonbir Singh in a Srinagar hospital. The jawan was injured while thwarting a terror attack in Kulgam, with the CRPF chief praising his bravery and thanking the Army for medical support.

CRPF Chief Visits Injured Jawan Following Terror Attack in Kulgam

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited Head Constable/General Duty (HC/GD) Sonbir Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Srinagar after sustaining serious injuries while repulsing a terrorist attack in Kulgam district on November 11.

According to a post shared by the CRPF on X, the DG, accompanied by senior CRPF officials, visited the injured personnel during his ongoing tour of the Kashmir Valley. Sonbir Singh sustained serious injuries while displaying courage and presence of mind during the terrorist attack at Nowpora, Akhran in Kulgam district. He reportedly retaliated swiftly against the attackers, helping foil their attempt and avert a major incident.

During the visit, the CRPF chief lauded the injured jawan for his courage and gallant action, acknowledging his role in repulsing the attack. The CRPF, in its post, said, "DG CRPF lauded his indomitable spirit and gallant action, noting that his swift retaliation successfully foiled the terrorists' nefarious designs and averted a major incident." The force also wished the injured personnel a speedy and complete recovery.

The CRPF further acknowledged the assistance extended by the Indian Army during the operation and subsequent medical treatment of the injured jawan. "DG also complimented and conveyed gratitude to the Indian Army for providing quick helicopter support for evacuation of the injured and subsequent high-quality treatment at Army Hospital," the CRPF said in its post.

Earlier on Wednesday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections.

Of the three injured CRPF personnel, two have minor injuries while the third is slightly serious, the official said. The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.