A special PMLA court in Mumbai discharged NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and 16 others in the MSCB scam money laundering case. The proceedings were closed after a court accepted the EOW's closure report on the predicate offence.

A special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday discharged NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and 16 others in a money laundering case linked to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) sugar mills scam, effectively bringing the proceedings to a close.

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Background of the MSCB Scam Case

The case stemmed from an ECIR registered in 2019 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on directions of the Bombay High Court. The allegations related to the sanction of loans by MSCB to cooperative sugar factories between 2005 and 2010, which were allegedly sold at undervalued prices, causing substantial losses estimated between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore, to the bank.

Among those named in the ED's chargesheets filed between 2023 and 2025 were Rohit Pawar, certain agro and sugar companies, and firms linked to relatives of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The agency claimed that the accused were involved in the acquisition of sugar mills at depressed valuations and that statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) indicated culpability and intent.

Turning Point: Predicate Offence Collapses

However, the case took a decisive turn after the predicate offence collapsed. On February 27, 2026, a Mumbai court accepted closure reports filed by the EOW (in 2020 and 2024), effectively closing the FIR and granting relief to all those investigated, including Ajit Pawar and companies linked to his wife Sunetra Pawar.

Legal Arguments and Final Verdict

Relying on this development, Rohit Pawar and the co-accused sought discharge, arguing that in the absence of a subsisting predicate offence, proceedings under the PMLA could not continue. The ED opposed this, contending that the court could still assess the case on merits and arguing that Rohit Pawar, who was not named as an accused in the EOW FIR, should not automatically benefit from its closure.

The special court, however, accepted the defence's contention and discharged all 17 accused. A detailed order is awaited. With this order, the ED's case in the MSCB matter stands disposed of.

"Application at Exhibit-141 in PMLA Special Case No.472 of 2023 is hereby allowed. Applicant/Accused No.9 M/s. Takshashila Securities Pvt. Ltd. stands discharged for the offence under Section 3 r/w Section 70 and punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.Bail bond of the accused stands cancelled. Application is disposed of accordingly", the Court noted in its order.

Rohit Pawar and co-accused Baramati Agro Limited were represented by Gohil Agrawal Law Chambers. (ANI)