MP CM Mohan Yadav attended the MP-UP Cooperation Conference in Varanasi to bolster ties between the two states. The conference serves as a platform to enhance collaboration in industry, tourism, ODOP products, and build a strong base for the future.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended MP-UP Cooperation Conference held in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Tuesday and highlighted that the conference will provide a strong foundation for future possibilities.

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The conference was organised to provide a common platform for the industrial strengths, traditional crafts, ODOP (One District-One Product) model and GI-tagged products, agricultural and food products, investment opportunities and tourism potential of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, according to a release.

Strengthening Shared Heritage and Spiritual Ties

Addressing the conference, CM Yadav said, "Just as Varanasi holds great religious and cultural significance, Ujjain too has a special spiritual importance. Recognising the immense potential of religious tourism in both cities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated major development works. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh share geographical, cultural, spiritual and historical ties, and both states are moving forward with their shared heritage. In this context, the MP-UP Sahayog Sammelan will provide a strong foundation for future possibilities."

Key Agreements and Praise for Good Governance

During the conference, MoUs were also signed between the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Trust and between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to promote cooperation in the field of ODOP products. CM Yadav also praised Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for establishing a strong model of good governance in the state, noting that the officers of Uttar Pradesh have done commendable work in strengthening law and order while promoting development.

Madhya Pradesh's Focus on Industry and Investment

He further emphasised that the Madhya Pradesh government is moving forward with a focused approach, giving top priority to industry and investment. After observing 2025 as the Year of Industry and Employment, the state is placing special emphasis on agriculture in 2026.

Boosting Tourism and Connectivity

The CM also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh offers extensive opportunities for investment in tourism. With a progressive tourism policy and strong infrastructure, the state provides an ideal environment for investors. The government is promoting Ease of Doing Business and ensuring end-to-end support with simplified approval processes. He added that Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce intra-state air connectivity services, including PM Shri Tourism Air Service and PM Shri Heli Tourism Service, which will make access to remote religious destinations faster and more convenient.

Driving Growth Through 'One District One Product' (ODOP)

Additionally, Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Kumar Singh, stressed that the objective of the conference is to strengthen the One District One Product (ODOP) concept by giving each district a unique identity based on its products, skills and traditions, while also generating employment and boosting exports.

All 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh have identified ODOP products, benefiting lakhs of artisans and farmers. Sales of ODOP products through self-help groups have crossed Rs 500 crore, and the state's exports have exceeded Rs 65,000 crore. So far, 26 products from Madhya Pradesh have received GI tags, and the state has won a silver medal at the national level in ODOP. A Unity Mall costing Rs 284 crore will be constructed in Ujjain, which will be the largest ODOP showcase in Central India. (ANI)