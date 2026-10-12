MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has been sent on compulsory leave by the Maharashtra govt amid a paper leak inquiry. The move follows an 11-day protest by aspirants in Pune, who have now suspended their agitation. Cases against students will be withdrawn.

The Maharashtra government has sent Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on compulsory leave until the completion of the inquiry into the alleged paper leak case, following an 11-day-long protest by aspirants in Pune, demanding his resignation. The decision marks a significant development in the agitation led by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar at the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune.

The protesting students have provisionally decided to suspend their agitation following the government's decision.

Government's Assurance to Aspirants

State Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale met the protesting aspirants and announced that cases registered against students in connection with the agitation would be withdrawn. He also assured them that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the MPSC paper leak case.

Speaking to ANI after his meeting with MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) aspirants, Maharashtra Minister Shivendraraje Bhonsle said, "A positive stance regarding the MPSC has been established; the committee simply needed to make some technical adjustments. We have prepared those changes, and that is what is being submitted now."

Chairman's Statement

Earlier, in a post on X, Bhimanwar wrote, "The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my entire life, I have always prioritised ethics. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period instead of continuing to serve in the post until this inquiry is completed.”

“The autonomy, credibility, and interests of students of the MPSC have always been my priority, and they will continue to be so in the future,” he added.

Inquiry and Background of Allegations

The government has also appointed senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe as secretary of the committee constituted to inquire into the MPSC-related matter.

Although the students had primarily demanded Bhimanwar's resignation, the government’s decision to keep him away from office until the inquiry is completed has led to a temporary suspension of the agitation. The demand for his resignation had remained a key point of contention during the discussions.

The remarks came amid the ongoing agitation by MPSC aspirants in Pune seeking action over alleged examination irregularities and other issues concerning the commission.

MPSC had initiated a preliminary inquiry following complaints regarding alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22. The Commission had published an advertisement for the Drug Inspector post on July 29, 2025. The screening examination was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters in Maharashtra, and its result was declared on June 12.

Following the screening examination, 506 candidates were found eligible for interviews. Of these, interviews of 488 candidates were conducted between July 1 and July 22. After the completion of interviews, the Commission published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates for the post.

Meanwhile, between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints through email from candidates and public representatives alleging malpractice in the March 22 screening examination. The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination, on March 20, and that these were subsequently circulated through social media or electronic media.

The MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post following irregularities in the examination. (ANI)