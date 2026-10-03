Alleged narco kingpin Navpreet Singh, deported from Turkey, was remanded to 10 days of Delhi Police custody by the Rouse Avenue court. He is wanted in a 2022 NDPS case and will be taken to multiple states for investigation.

The accused Navpreet Singh has to be taken to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for investigation, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh for Delhi Police submitted before a Special NDPS Judge at Rouse Avenue Court. After hearing the submissions, the court granted 10-day custody of Navpreet Singh to Delhi Police.

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday remanded alleged Narco Network Kingpin Navpreet Singh to 10 days of police custody. He was deported from Turkey on Saturday. He was wanted in an NDPS case of 2022.

Police Argue for Custody

Special Judge (NDPS) Anuradha Shukla granted 10 days of police custody to Navpreet Singh after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and counsel for Delhi Police. Delhi Police Special Cell produced Navpreet Singh before the court and sought 10 days' custody to investigate the case.

The court asked why 10 days' police custody is required. The court asked what evidence is against the accused. SPP submitted that there are three charge-sheeted accused, namely Ramandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Gurjot Singh. Accused Navpreet Singh was also chargesheeted; however, he was absconding. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender.

A huge quantity of drugs was recovered from the co-accused person. There is evidence that Navpreet Singh was connected with the co-accused persons through iCloud and other apps. He is the kingpin of the entire narco network, the SPP submitted.

Defence Opposes Remand Plea

On the other hand, advocate Asghar Khan, along with Mohd. Tahir Khan, Sahar Masoor and Adhar Ahmed appeared for Navpreet Singh . He opposed the prayer for custody on the ground that it is an old case. Accused Ramandeep Singh has already been granted bail. The accused was in custody in Turkey for 33 months. There is nothing to be recovered and arrest to be made at his instance. He can be interrogated in judicial custody, Advocate Khan submitted. (ANI)