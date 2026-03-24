MP CM Mohan Yadav attended a Kisan Sammelan in Datia, distributing benefits to farmers and launching Rs 62.23 crore projects. He urged farmers to adopt modern agriculture and animal husbandry to double their income, announcing several support schemes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a State-Level Kisan Sammelan held in Datia district on Tuesday and distributed benefits to farmers related to agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, and food processing.

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Addressing the program, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh would soon become the number one state in the country. He also inaugurated or performed the bhoomi pujan of 12 development projects costing Rs 62.23 crore, including a grand Sandipani School, a travellers' rest house at the sacred site of Ratangarh, a stadium, and others on the occasion, according to an official release.

CM's Push for Modern Agriculture and Allied Sectors

The Chief Minister urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural equipment, expand into animal husbandry and fisheries and establish agro-based industries and food processing units to double their income. Several schemes have been introduced to support these efforts.

Farmers are now also producing fodder through machines as part of crop residue management, enabling them to earn from both wheat and straw.

State Government's Commitment to Farmers' Welfare

The CM further said the state government is committed to expanding the irrigation coverage in the state. The irrigated area, which once stood at 7.5 lakh hectares, has now increased to 55 lakh hectares. In the last two years alone, irrigated land has expanded by nearly 10 lakh hectares.

Additionally, CM Yadav appealed to farmers not to burn crop residue after harvesting, as it reduces soil fertility. The state government is providing Happy Seeder machines to beneficiaries for straw production. Farmers can sell the fodder to nearby gaushalas, enabling them to earn additional income along with their wheat produce.

New Schemes and Infrastructure Support

To ensure small farmers get timely access to farm machinery on rent, Custom Hiring Centres are being established at the assembly constituency level. The Chief Minister also assured that farmers will be provided 24-hour electricity for irrigation after the monsoon season.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said the state government has launched the 'Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Scheme' to enhance farmers' income through animal husbandry. The state aims to increase milk production from 9 to 20 per cent. Under the scheme, farmers establishing a unit of 25 cows costing Rs 40 lakh will receive a Rs 10 lakh subsidy from the state government.

Emphasis on Education

Along with this, the Chief Minister also stressed that Sandipani schools in the state are like temples, shaping the bright future of children. Students studying in government schools are being provided free textbooks, uniforms, bicycles, laptops, and even scooters. From the current academic session, milk packets will also be distributed to school children under the Yashoda Scheme.