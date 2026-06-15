MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a cybersecurity workshop in Bhopal and announced the establishment of a Cybersecurity Research Centre in Mhow. He stressed that data is the most valuable asset and that his government is taking steps to secure it.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated a state-level consultative workshop on 'Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data,' in Bhopal and announced the establishment of a Cybersecurity Research Centre in Mhow. CM Yadav stressed the growing importance of data protection and cybersecurity in today's era, emphasising safeguarding digital data has become a necessity in the current times. He also highlights that the state government was continuously working to develop a secure digital ecosystem within the state.

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'Secure data means a secure nation'

"I have come today to inaugurate this cybersecurity workshop. It is true that secure data means a secure nation; today, data is the most valuable asset. The need of the hour is digital security and cybersecurity. There is an urgent requirement to build a protective shield for our digital progress. In this regard, our government is taking steps across all departments, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expectation that every state should ensure the security of its data. Heavy penalties will be imposed for any future lapses," the CM said.

He added that it was essential for the citizens of the state, society, and the government that none should be able to access, exploit, or misuse the data. It is also necessary to ensure that citizens do not become victims of fraud or cyber-related crimes. These measures are crucial for safeguarding individuals as well as the broader interests of the nation.

Cybersecurity Research Centre in Mhow

"Therefore, we have announced today that the Madhya Pradesh government is establishing a Cybersecurity Research Centre in Mhow, in collaboration with the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and various academic institutions. This research centre will play a pivotal role in the fields of cybersecurity, research, innovation, and skill development. Along with this, the timely identification and monitoring of cyber crimes will also depend significantly on modern security systems. This mechanism is not merely symbolic; it is a concrete step toward predictive security and continuous vigilance," the Chief Minister said.

CM Appeals for Public Vigilance

CM Yadav also appealed to the public to be alert and protect themselves from cyber crimes and cyber fraudsters, adding that citizens should promptly report such incidents through the mechanisms established by the government so that swift action can be taken. (ANI)