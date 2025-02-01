MP SHOCKER! Man stalks, slits MBA student's throat after she refuses to talk to him

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly slit a woman's throat, leaving her injured her after she refused to talk to him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly slit a woman's throat, leaving her injured her after she refused to talk to him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. The accused, Aman Sheikh, has been arrested. He attacked the woman, an MBA student, with a knife in Sanwer town, around 40 km from the city, on Thursday afternoon, an official said, according to reports.

Talking to news agency PTI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said the injured woman was admitted to a private hospital, where her condition is out of danger.

Also read: On camera, enraged Baba kicks, thrashes man for eating Non-veg at Maha Kumbh Mela (WATCH)

"The woman has informed that she and the accused graduated from the same college. She alleged that he would follow her and try to talk to her. When she refused to speak to the accused on the day of the incident, he argued with her and attacked her with a knife," the official said.

He said the woman's family alleged that Sheikh had been harassing her for the last three years and did not stop despite warnings.

The attack sparked outrage in the area, and markets and other establishments were closed for half a day in Sanwer on Friday.

Latest Videos