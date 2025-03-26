Karni Sena storms SP MP Ramjilal Suman’s house over Rana Sanga remark, clashes with cops (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Tensions flared in Agra as Karni Sena members stormed and vandalized the residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramjilal Suman on Wednesday, enraged over his recent remark in the Rajya Sabha, where he allegedly referred to Rajput warrior Maharana Sanga as a "traitor."

The protest quickly escalated into violence, with demonstrators ransacking Suman’s house, smashing furniture, and pelting stones, prompting a strong police response.

Before targeting Suman’s residence, Karni Sena members had gathered outside the SP office, raising slogans and demanding an apology. As the situation spiraled out of control, the mob broke through barricades and forcefully entered the MP’s home, causing significant damage.

The police were deployed in large numbers, but they, too, faced resistance, with several officers sustaining injuries in the ensuing clash. Law enforcement resorted to lathicharge to disperse the rioters.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, with many questioning the failure of authorities to prevent the attack despite prior warnings.

“This incident is very condemnable. One person comes from Haryana and announces on Facebook Live that an attack will be launched today, and yet, the law and order system does nothing. This is a complete failure of administration,” a local resident reportedly said.

Karni Sena, a right-wing Rajput group, has a history of violent demonstrations over perceived insults to Rajput heritage. In 2018, the group notoriously led large-scale protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat, vandalizing theatres and even attacking a school bus in Gurugram. More recently, it has opposed academic works and political statements they claim distort Rajput history.

This isn’t the first time a Samajwadi Party leader has stirred controversy. In the past, senior SP figures, including Azam Khan and Swami Prasad Maurya, have made statements that triggered outrage among various communities.

Despite the backlash, Ramjilal Suman has defended his remarks, arguing that historical figures should be open to scrutiny. However, Karni Sena leaders insist that any insult to Rajput icons will not be tolerated. With tensions still high, security around Suman’s residence has been tightened, and further police action against the rioters is expected.

