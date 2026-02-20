MP Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk has criticised IndiGo Airlines after his baggage did not arrive at Belagavi. He called the experience 'shameful', citing mental agony, financial loss, and demanded an immediate explanation from the airline.

Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, on Friday shared what he termed was a "shameful experience" with IndiGo Airlines after his baggage did not arrive at the destination despite reaching Belagavi from New Delhi, and demanded an immediate explanation from the airline.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MP Details 'Shameful Experience' on Social Media

In the post on X, Khandelwal detailed the ordeal and highlighted serious concerns about the airline's baggage management system. "Shameful experience with @IndiGo6E. I travelled from New Delhi to Belagavi on Flight 6E-5237 today. While I reached my destination, my baggage did not. There is no clarity on its whereabouts. This has caused me immense mental agony, serious inconvenience, and financial loss as I am compelled to purchase essential clothing and personal items immediately," Khandelwal posted.

Concerns Over Valuable Documents

The MP also expressed his concern over important and valuable documents in his baggage, stating that the situation had become increasingly distressing. "My baggage also contains important and valuable documents, making the situation even more distressing. Such negligence and poor baggage management are completely unacceptable," the MP added.

Questions Raised Over Service Standards

Khandelwal also raised concerns about the implications for ordinary passengers if the sitting member of parliament has to face such treatment. "If this is the experience extended to a sitting Member of Parliament, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary passengers," Khandelwal added.

Tagging the CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, and the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the MP demanded an immediate explanation from the airline. "Pieter Elbers @IndiGo6E I need an immediate explanation. Hon'ble Shri @RamMNK, this reflects deeply concerning operational standards at IndiGo. Immediate intervention is needed," said Khandelwal.

The incident has raised questions about baggage handling and customer service standards at one of India's largest domestic airlines. (ANI)