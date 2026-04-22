The body of a missing 11-year-old boy was found in a drum at his home in Satna, MP. Police arrested a man who confessed to the murder, revealing the motive was the boy's opposition to his relationship with the victim's mother.

The body of an 11-year-old boy who went missing on April 20 in Madhya Pradesh's Satna was found dead in a "blue drum" of the house, a police officer said.

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According to the police, the minor's mother reported a missing person complaint about his son at the Kolgawan Police station on April 20, prompting the police to launch a probe. Upon recovering the body of the minor from his house, the police began searching for the accused and arrested him. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Police Investigation and Discovery

"A woman approached the Kolgawan Police station on April 20 and reported that her 11-year-old son had gone missing from the house. Based on the complaint, the police immediately reached her house located in Bank colony and searched the residence of the suspect as indicated by the child's mother. Thereafter, we reached the complainant's home and found it locked. Upon asking, it was revealed that she did not put the lock," said Shivesh Singh Baghel, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

"Later on, we broke the lock of the house and searched it, leading to find a blue drum in which the body of the 11-year-old boy was recovered. The Kolgawan Police station incharge along with a team rushed to the spot and collected the evidence from the site. The police also gathered information from the neighbouring people about the last person who visited the house," the officer said.

Accused Arrested

ASP Baghel said that five different police teams were formed to trace the accused, prima facie identified as Mathura Rajak. His last location was found in the Sidhi district, following which the police team reached there and arrested the accused.

Motive Revealed in Confession

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and stated that he had a prior acquaintance with the minor's mother and the boy used to oppose it. Recently, the accused also had a dispute, leading to the murder of the minor. In the investigation so far, only one accused was involved in the crime," the Additional SP said.

"The accused further told the police that they (accused and minor's mother) had known each other for 10-15 years. The woman's son and her elder daughter had objections to their bond. The children also report things to their father which cause family disputes," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken accordingly, he added. (ANI)