In a shocking incident, a man in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly forced to wash another man’s feet and drink the same water as punishment over an AI-generated meme. The video of the episode which unfolded during a panchayat gathering, quickly went viral on social media, prompting police to file a case against six individuals.

Officials reported that the incident occurred in Sataria village on October 10. The victim became the target after Anuj alias Annu Pandey, previously caught selling liquor in the village, was featured in a controversial AI-generated video showing him adorned with a garland of shoes. The clip, created and shared by another youth, ignited Pandey’s anger and that of his supporters.

"Though the youth later deleted the post and publicly apologised, tensions persisted," sources revealed. In an attempt to "resolve" the conflict, the panchayat elders allegedly decreed that the young man must wash Pandey's feet and drink the same water. Eyewitnesses said the act was carried out before a large crowd, and the footage rapidly spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation.