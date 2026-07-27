Nebraska woman Inmaculada Jackman's hope finally paid off after her beloved dog, Chong, who disappeared in 2021, was found more than 600 miles away, leading to an emotional reunion five years after he mysteriously vanished.

Nebraska woman Inmaculada Jackman's hope finally paid off after her beloved dog, Chong, who disappeared in 2021, was found more than 600 miles away, leading to an emotional reunion five years after he mysteriously vanished. Jackman was devastated when Chong escaped from her home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Despite the passing years, her family refused to stop searching, regularly revisiting their old neighborhood in the hope of spotting their missing pet.

“I still looked for him,” Jackman told local WKRC. “We still went to our old neighborhood and drove around and looked to see if we could see anyone walking him or if he was running around somewhere.”

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A friend alerted Jackman to a social media post about a stray dog discovered behind a truck stop in Indiana, around 642 miles from where Chong had gone missing.

However, reclaiming Chong wasn't straightforward. When Jackman contacted the Hendricks County Animal Shelter, she learned that someone had microchipped the dog during the years he was missing. Shelter staff informed her that they had first contacted the individual linked to the microchip and would have to wait three days before releasing Chong if no one responded.

“They told me that they were all hoping and praying that the other people did not contact them,” Jackman recalled.

After the waiting period expired without any response, Chong was officially reunited with his original family. The touching reunion also introduced Chong to Che Che, the dog Jackman's family welcomed after losing him.

Heartwarming footage captured at the shelter showed Chong initially appearing confused before recognizing his owner. Moments later, he was cuddling Jackman and joyfully barking, marking the end of a five-year separation.

Reflecting on the emotional reunion, Jackman said she hopes her family's story inspires other pet owners who are still searching for their missing companions.

“Never lose hope,” Jackman told WKRC. “It’s been five years and we found him.”