MP LoP Umang Singhar has urged CM Mohan Yadav to address farmers' plight due to wheat procurement delays and gunny bag shortages. He demanded an extension of the loan repayment deadline and action to prevent losses for farmers.

LoP Highlights Farmers' Plight Over Procurement Delays

Leader of Opposition (LoP) of Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday, highlighting farmers's issues in the state, particularly delays in wheat procurement and the need to extend the loan repayment deadline. LoP Singhar also emphasised the shortage of gunny bags, stressing these issues were causing significant losses to farmers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Continuous delays in wheat procurement have adversely affected farmers, with procurement dates already revised three times so far. The shortage of gunny bags has further hampered procurement operations, forcing farmers to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), leading to significant financial losses," Singhar said in his letter.

Call to Extend Loan Repayment Deadline

He also pointed out that the situation is directly impacting farmers' ability to repay loans. Referring to data presented by the Union Finance Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Singhar noted that around 64.17 lakh Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts are active in the state, with an outstanding loan amount of approximately Rs 86,995 crores.

The LoP further added that he had earlier raised the issue through a letter dated March 24, 2026, urging the government to extend the loan repayment deadline, but no response has been received so far.

LoP Singhar again urged the state government to extend the loan repayment deadline for farmers till April 30, 2026, ensure that affected farmers are not declared defaulters, and take immediate steps to streamline the wheat procurement process along with ensuring adequate availability of gunny bags.

Singhar added that the government should take a prompt and sensitive decision in the interest of farmers.

State Government's Earlier MSP Hike

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government made a significant decision regarding MSP for wheat procurement, saying that the procurement rate increased by Rs 40 to Rs 2,625 per quintal. (ANI)