MP CM Mohan Yadav directs expansion of dairy production activities under PPP model to boost farmers' income. Measures include Sanchi brand expansion, ITI training, digitalization, and reviving closed plants to achieve future targets.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting of the state-level steering committee constituted under the agreement between the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Tuesday and instructed to expand dairy production activities. CM Yadav also underlined the important role of milk production in increasing farmers' income and announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the state's dairy sector.

Key Directives for Dairy Sector Growth

"Dairy production plays a crucial role in increasing farmers' income...Today, in a meeting of the state-level steering committee constituted under the agreement between the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation and NDDB, instructions were given to expand dairy production activities under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. Directions were also given to expand the Sanchi brand, start dairy technology training and courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), ensure regular monitoring of the milk collection system, maintain transparency in the procurement process, and guarantee timely payments to milk producers," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Digitalization and Revival of Cooperatives

He also noted that efforts were made to digitise the dairy value chain and software systems were introduced at key milk unions in the state. "So far, 1,241 new milk cooperative societies have been formed, and 635 inactive societies have been revived. To digitise the entire dairy value chain, software systems have been implemented in the Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Bundelkhand and Jabalpur milk unions. Additionally, the Indore milk union has introduced a mobile application for milk collection, enabling instant access to information on milk quantity, quality and pricing," the CM added.

Future Targets for 2029-30

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the state government set targets to expand dairy cooperative coverage to 26,000 villages by 2029-30. "Activities are being conducted with a target of expanding dairy cooperative coverage to 26,000 villages, selling 35 lakh liters of milk daily, and achieving a processing capacity of 63.3 lakh liters per day by 2029-30," the CM said.

Strengthening Dairy Infrastructure

The CM also shared updates on strengthening dairy infrastructure across the state, stressing that the process has been initiated to restart the Shivpuri dairy plant, which has remained closed for the past two years. An investment of Rs 5 crore will be made to revive the 10-metric-ton capacity paneer plant established in Jabalpur. He further added that a 30-metric-ton capacity milk powder plant in Indore has been started, processing around 3 lakh litres of milk daily. Additionally, the strengthening of the Gwalior dairy plant has also been initiated. (ANI)