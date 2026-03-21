The BJP announced 11 more candidates for the Kerala assembly polls, including names for constituencies like Peerumade, Puthuppally, and Adoor. V Muraleedharan also filed his nomination from Kazhakkuttom, stressing the party's focus on development.

BJP Announces 11 More Candidates

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday declared 11 more candidates for the assembly elections in Kerala. The Bharatiya Janata Party has named V Ratheesh for Peerumade, Raveendranath Bakathanam for Puthuppally, Ajimon for Mavelikkara, Pandalam Prathapan for Adoor, KR Rajesh for Chavara, RS Arjun Raj for Chadayanmangalam, BS Anoop for Chirayinkeezhu, Karamana Jayan for Thiruvananthapuram, Vivek Gopan for Aruvikkara, TN Suresh for Kovalam, and S Rajasekharan Nair for Neyyanttinkara assembly constituency.

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Key Leaders File Nominations

Earlier today, BJP leader V Muraleedharan filed his nomination as the party's candidate from the Kazhakkuttom constituency for the Kerala polls. Muraleedharan said the development of Kerala is of prime importance for the BJP. "The welfare of Kerala is of prime importance to PM Modi. That is why the central leadership felt that the entire country's BJP leadership should come and support the BJP and the people of Kerala," he said.

The party had earlier announced 86 candidates across two lists for the 140-member Assembly. Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Nemom constituency.

Election Schedule

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23.