Madhya Pradesh has declared 2026 as 'Farmer Welfare Year', launching state-wide vehicle rallies and 'krishi raths' to promote modern farming, organic practices, and connect farmers with government welfare schemes across various districts.

As the Madhya Pradesh government has declared 2026 as the 'Farmer Welfare Year', the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department has intensified efforts to spread awareness among farmers through various outreach activities across the state.

As part of the initiative, vehicle rallies and krishi raths were being organised in several districts to encourage farmers to adopt modern farming techniques and enhance crop productivity, according to an official release. A farmer awareness vehicle rally was flagged off at Dhar district headquarters by BJP MLA Neena Verma and Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra. Through Krishi Rath, information about schemes of the agriculture department and allied departments is being continuously provided in every gram panchayat of the district.

Campaign Focuses on Key Agricultural Areas

Under the Farmer Welfare Year campaign, farmers are being made aware of key focus areas, including the expansion of organic and natural farming, the promotion of the Soil Health Card Scheme, integrated nutrient, pest and disease management, measures to make agriculture a profitable occupation, promotion of crop diversification, dissemination of departmental agriculture schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, e-token-based fertiliser distribution system under the e-Vikas platform, and stubble management.

Awareness Rallies Across Districts

Similarly, a motorcycle rally was organised at Seoni district headquarters to raise awareness among farmers and connect them with various farmer-friendly government schemes. Seoni MLA Dinesh Rai participated in the rally by riding a motorcycle himself, boosting the morale of farmers and encouraging their participation.

Additionally, a district-level vehicle rally was organised in Betul to spread awareness among farmers. The rally was flagged off in the presence of officials from the Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department. Addressing the occasion, officials conveyed messages about welfare schemes, innovations and modern agricultural practices. The rally featured motorcycles, four-wheelers and departmental vehicles displaying banners and posters highlighting farmer welfare initiatives.

On the same line, a motorcycle rally was also organised in Pandhurna district as part of the state-wide campaign to promote farmer welfare and modern agricultural practices.

Chief Minister Directs Mission-Mode Implementation

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a virtual meeting of all divisional commissioners and district collectors via video conference and issued necessary instructions to work for farmers' welfare. The Chief Minister had directed that Kisan Rath campaigns be organised and flagged off by local MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives. He instructed all Commissioners and Collectors to maintain continuous dialogue with farmers across regions.

"Caring for the well-being of farmers, the state's annadatas, is our collective duty, and their holistic welfare is a top priority of the state government. Declaring 2026 as the Krishak Kalyan Varsh, its implementation should be carried out with full dedication in mission mode to meaningfully improve farmers' lives," the CM said. (ANI)