Congress leader Mantar Gowda on Monday affirmed that several MLAs from the party have written to the high command, requesting that at least five first-time MLAs be given a chance to be inducted into the Karnataka cabinet. He clarified that providing cabinet posts to first-time MLAs in the party was not a compulsion, but a mere request.

He added that over 30 MLAs have written a letter addressed to the high command, requesting to be taken into consideration at the time of the cabinet reshuffle. "Yes, quite a few of us have sent. Some of us (first-time MLAs) should get an opportunity, especially in the district of Kodagu. In our district, at least one of us should get (the opportunity), whoever the high command decides, if and when there is a cabinet reshuffle. I understand that there are seniors. However, it is a request. It is not a hard and fast rule. If there is a consideration, consider one of us also," Gowda, who is the Congress MLA from Madikeri Assembly constituency in Kodagu district, told ANI.

'Request to Boost Morale'

The Congress leader said that allowing youngsters to be represented as part of the cabinet will help boost their morale. "There are 38 first-time MLAs, which is a big number. Give youngsters an opportunity to represent because it helps us to boost our morale. Youngsters will get an opportunity to learn. All those aspects are there, but my thing is that we have just requested. It doesn't mean that they have to give it. Asking is not any harm. If there's an opportunity, give a chance to the first-time MLAs," Gowda added.

Letter to High Command

This comes after 31 Congress MLAs wrote a letter addressed to the party's top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy DK Shivakumar, requesting that the first-time MLAs be inducted into the cabinet.

"The people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to legislative assembly from the Indian national congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the Legislature and that also is the aspiration of the people of Karnataka. That being the case, it is justified that the first time M.L.A s are also accommodated in the cabinet," the letter signed by 31 MLAs read.

"The mix of young and the experienced, is always a right balance to strive and we are sure that your good self with the visionary leadership, make sure this is done in Karnataka. We therefore request you to ensure that at least five first time MLA s are accommodated as ministers in Karnataka, during the reshuffle," it further read. (ANI)