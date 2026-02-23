Olectra Greentech Ltd has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) for 1,085 electric buses. The buses will be deployed in Hyderabad as part of the PM E-DRIVE initiative.

India's largest electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and a pioneer in advanced urban mobility solutions - Olectra Greentech Ltd - has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) issued by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) through Evey Trans Pvt. Ltd. for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE initiative. The initiative is led by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric public transport across Indian cities. The Olectra electric buses will be deployed in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city's clean, efficient, and sustainable public transport ecosystem.

Olectra's Market Leadership

Olectra Greentech Limited has firmly established itself as India's leading electric commercial vehicle brand, consistently holding the No. 1 market share in electric buses both year-to-date and in the last financial year. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra has been at the forefront of India's electric mobility transition, delivering not only electric buses but also electric tippers that support sustainable urban infrastructure development, as per the release.

With over 3,600 electric vehicles deployed across the country and an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles, the company is building a comprehensive zero-emission mobility ecosystem. Having clocked more than 500 million green kilometres, Olectra combines scale, indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India's shift towards clean and future-ready transportation.

'A Defining Moment' for Olectra

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Ltd, said, "This is a defining moment for the Olectra family and a significant milestone in our journey of powering India's electric mobility transformation. Our continued commitment to the Make in India vision and to building world-class electric buses has received strong reinforcement through this prestigious order under the PM E-DRIVE programme."

"We are proud to bring our advanced, reliable, and indigenously developed electric mobility solutions to Telangana. Hyderabad is not just our home state, but a city that represents innovation and progress. We look forward to working closely with TGSRTC to deliver efficient, comfortable, and sustainable public transportation that meets the evolving expectations of citizens while contributing meaningfully to India's clean energy and net-zero ambitions," he added.

Bus Specifications and Features

For this order, Olectra buses will feature 12-metre low-floor configurations in both air- conditioned (AC) and non-AC variants, indigenously designed and engineered to suit Indian road conditions and high-frequency urban operations, the release read. Each bus will be equipped with advanced front and rear air suspension systems to enhance ride comfort and passenger safety. Powered by high-capacity Lithium-ion battery packs offering a range of over 250 kilometres per charge, the buses will support opportunity charging in approximately 45 minutes to ensure operational efficiency. Dedicated wheelchair accommodation will also be integrated, reinforcing Olectra's commitment to accessibility and inclusive mobility, the release read.

About Olectra Greentech Limited

Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India. With over 3,600 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles, and more than 500 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra has consistently maintained its leadership position in the electric bus segment. Driven by indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation, the company is committed to supporting India's transition towards clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation. (ANI)