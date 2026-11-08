PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the government to provide immediate financial aid to shopkeepers impacted by the devastating fire at Jammu's Shiv Market, emphasizing that their businesses were completely destroyed, leaving them struggling.

Mehbooba Mufti Visits Shiv Market Fire Victims

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday met shopkeepers who were affected by a massive Shiv market fire in Jammu. During her visit to the site, the PDP chief noted significant damage to local business establishments, highlighting that their shops have been completely destroyed by the fire.

"There has been immense loss here; moreover, they are small shopkeepers, not very big business owners, who take loans and carry debt... their shops have been completely destroyed," said Mufti.

Demand for Government Support

The PDP Chief urged the government to provide financial support to enable affected shopkeepers to rebuild their premises, restock inventory and earn a living to support their families. "I urge the government to provide as much assistance as possible to them. They need to rebuild their shops, and since much of their stock, which they had acquired on credit, has also burned down, they are left with nothing. The government needs to take an active interest and act quickly; these shops cannot remain in this state for long. They must be provided with financial support so that they can properly rebuild their shops, restock their inventory, and once again earn a living to support their families," added Mufti.

Details of Recent Incidents

Earlier on october 26, around 35 to 40 shops were completely destroyed following a major blaze that erupted at Shiv Market opposite the Jammu Railway Station during the early hours of Monday. The authorities reported no loss of life or injuries in the incident.

Kupwara Fire Incident

In Kupwara, on August 22, a fire broke out in three residential houses at Supernaghama Kralgund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Huge flames were seen rising from the affected houses, with people rushing out of the buildings as the fire spread. Visuals from the spot showed thick flames engulfing the residential structures, prompting panic among residents in the area. The incident occurred at Supernaghama Kralgund, with the Fire and Emergency Services Department confirming that three residential houses were affected in the blaze. (ANI)

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