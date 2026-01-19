A man allegedly bathed in the ashes of a funeral pyre and took the skull and bones of the deceased home in a plastic bag in Datia, triggering outrage among locals.

As per reports, 72-year-old Moolchand Kushwaha, a resident of Jhir ka Bagh, died due to illness on January 14. His last rites were performed the same evening at the local crematorium. According to police and family members, Balli Kushwaha (40), a neighbour, attended the cremation and later returned to the site around 11 pm.

It is alleged that Balli disturbed the funeral pyre, scattered burning wood and ashes, bathed in them, and then picked up the skull and bones of the deceased. He allegedly carried the remains home in a plastic bag and spent the night in a room with them.

The incident came to light the following morning when Moolchand’s family arrived at the crematorium to collect the ashes for immersion. They found the pyre disturbed and the skull missing. Suspicion deepened after a shawl recovered from the site was identified as belonging to Balli.

Local councillor Kallu Kushwaha was alerted, after which Balli was called from his house. Residents claimed he was still covered in ashes. On questioning, he allegedly confessed to the act. Police were informed and later recovered the skull and bones from his residence.

According to Balli’s nephew, Rajkumar Kushwaha, Balli was allegedly beaten by locals, forced to consume sewage water and filth, and paraded through the neighbourhood wearing a garland of slippers.

The backlash escalated further when a community panchayat was convened, which decided to socially boycott Balli and his entire family. It was declared that anyone who maintains contact with or speaks to Balli or his family would be fined Rs 5,100. Several senior members of the community reportedly signed the resolution.

Family members claimed that Balli had been under severe mental stress for years. Married about two decades ago, he had no surviving children. Two children from his second marriage reportedly died, and his second wife later left him. The family alleged that Balli is an alcoholic and had been influenced by superstition.

According to family members and the deceased’s brother, Maniram Kushwaha, Balli believed that a baba had advised him to roll in cremation ashes in the hope of having children.