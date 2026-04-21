A 29-year-old data engineer allegedly manipulated, forced, and repeatedly abused an MBA student in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. He was arrested after a rape complaint was lodged at Ashoka Garden police station on Sunday.

A 29-year-old data engineer allegedly manipulated, forced, and repeatedly abused an MBA student in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. He was arrested after a rape complaint was lodged at Ashoka Garden police station on Sunday.

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According to police, the accused allegedly lured a 24-year-old MBA student to his residence in September 2025, where he raped her and secretly recorded the act. The two had first met during the victim’s elder brother’s wedding in June 2025 and had remained in contact for a brief period afterward.

The woman reportedly cut off communication in August and blocked his number. The accused allegedly re-established contact by threatening suicide, emotionally forcing her into meeting him again.

He then used the explicit video to blackmail her, subjecting her to repeated sexual exploitation over several months. In March, he allegedly threatened and physically assaulted her after she resisted his demands.

The accused has since been taken into custody and sent to jail, while police continue their investigation.