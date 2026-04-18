A 29-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned her 36-year-old lover with a hammer before slitting his throat inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Friday.

A 29-year-old woman allegedly bludgeoned her 36-year-old lover with a hammer before slitting his throat inside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh'sAgra on Friday. She then reportedly walked up to the hotel staff and told them that she had killed him.

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DCP Agra (west) Aditya (goes by first name only) said, “The man was found in a blood-soaked sack in the hotel room. During questioning, the woman, who’d checked into the room with him, told cops that she smashed his head with a hammer over a personal dispute.”

“She was taken into custody for questioning. An FIR has been registered under BNS section 103 (murder), and legal proceedings have been initiated,” Aditya added.

Police revealed that the victim was a distant relative of the woman and allegedly had a relationship with her. “The woman is married and has a child. She claimed that she was being regularly blackmailed by him, which may have led to the killing,” said an official involved in the investigation.

Hotel staff told police that the couple had checked in around 11 am, and the incident happened barely 90 minutes later, around 12:30 pm.

ACP (Saiyan) Sukanya Sharma said that police were alerted to the shocking incident around 1 pm, leading to subsequent arrest.