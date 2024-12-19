UP SHOCKER! Cop slaps complainant 31 times in 41 seconds while he pleads to stop, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

A Jhansi inspector, Sudhakar Kashyap, was caught on video slapping a young man 31 times in 41 seconds at Mauranipur police station. The young man had gone to plead for his friend. Following the viral video, Kashyap was suspended, and an inquiry was initiated.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, where an inspector was caught slapping a young man 31 times in just 41 seconds inside a police station. The brutal attack was recorded on video and went viral on Wednesday, leading to the immediate suspension of Inspector Sudhakar Kashyap. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him.

The incident occurred about a month ago at the Mauranipur police station. A young man from Rupa Dhamna village had visited the police station to plead on behalf of his friend, who was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife. The young man, accompanied by his friend Satendra Kumar from Palra village, had come to request assistance from the police. 

Noida: School director arrested for live streaming teachers in washroom using hidden spy camera

According to Satendra, the inspector began threatening to send him to jail without explanation. When Satendra questioned the inspector’s actions, Inspector Sudhakar became enraged and slapped him multiple times. The police personnel present at the time also joined in, kicking and slapping the young man. 

The young man, who was crying and pleading for an explanation, repeatedly asked the inspector why he was being treated this way. In a disturbing exchange, the young man even requested to speak with the inspector, to which Sudhakar arrogantly responded, "I am the inspector here.", according to a report on Amar Ujala.

UP Assembly passes landmark bills to transform higher education, welcomes foreign university campuses

The altercation continued as Sudhakar demanded the young man’s father’s name and threatened to send him to jail. Despite the young man's pleas and apologies, the inspector and his colleagues continued the assault. At one point, Sudhakar ordered his subordinates to bring a belt, but the incident was interrupted when the police station staff raised concerns about the treatment.

The video of this shocking incident surfaced on social media, causing public outrage. Reacting to the viral footage, SSP Gopinath Soni suspended Inspector Sudhakar Kashyap and assured him that a thorough investigation would be conducted. 

