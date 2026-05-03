The MP Congress has written to President Murmu, alleging administrative failures. They cited incidents in Chhindwara, Indore, and Jabalpur, and sought the President's immediate intervention to ensure good governance in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, raising concerns over alleged administrative failures in the state and seeking immediate intervention.

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MP Congress President Jitu Patwari, on X, shared a letter where the party cited several incidents, including the "death of innocent children in Chhindwara due to consumption of toxic medicine," calling it an example of administrative negligence and a reflection of the "alarming condition of the healthcare system."

Allegations of Negligence

It also referred to "contaminated water supply in Indore," alleging mismanagement of basic civic facilities, and a "tragic accident in Jabalpur" that, it said, led to the death of several citizens.

CM Criticised for 'Insensitivity'

The letter further stated that it was "extremely painful and distressing" that while the bodies of a mother and her son were being retrieved after the Jabalpur accident, the Chief Minister was attending a cultural programme, describing it as "insensitivity towards public grief."

"It is extremely painful and distressing to mention that while the bodies of a mother and her son were being retrieved after this accident--a moment deeply emotional and heartbreaking for the entire country--the Chief Minister of the state was participating in a cultural dance programme held on the occasion of the foundation days of Maharashtra and Gujarat. This reflects insensitivity towards public grief and a lack of administrative empathy," the letter read.

Broader Concerns Raised

Raising broader concerns, the Congress unit also flagged "continuous road accidents, farmers' issues, and weakening law and order," including a recent accident in the Dhar district involving tribal citizens.

Call for Presidential Intervention

The party alleged that public trust in governance was declining and said an atmosphere of "fear and dissatisfaction" was growing in the state.

"The reality is that public trust in law and order and administrative control in the state is continuously declining, and an atmosphere of fear and dissatisfaction is being created among the people. Trust in the government is also weakening," as stated in the letter.

It urged the President to take "immediate cognisance" of the matter and provide necessary guidance and directions to the state government to ensure "good governance, safety, and stability."

"Therefore, it is respectfully requested that you take immediate cognisance of this serious matter and provide necessary guidance and directions to the state government so that good governance, safety, and stability can be ensured in the state," the letter added. (ANI)